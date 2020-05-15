Joyce Alba Birthday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Joyce Ann Alba is celebrating her 90th birthday on May 28th 2020. A family dinner was scheduled for May 30th but has been cancelled at this time.

Joyce Malmen was born on May 28, 1930 in Moline, IL. She married Sam Alba on May 30, 1950, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Davenport, IA. He is deceased.

Her children are Diane Alba Means (Tim), Maui, HI; Denise McNeil (Mike), East Moline, IL; Doreene Decker, Moline, IL; and Danette Nelson (Chas), Mesa, AZ. She has seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

She is a member of Mary Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Orion where she is active in the Alter & Rosary Society. She is also a member of the Orion American Legion Auxiliary.