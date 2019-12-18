You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
John Riggs Birthday
View Comments

John Riggs Birthday

{{featured_button_text}}
John Riggs pic

John Riggs of 626 S. Illinois Street of Geneseo will celebrate his 90th Birthday on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2019.

View Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Karen Bowling
Birthdays

Karen Bowling

Karen Bowling celebrated her 80th birthday on December 12, 2019. She is holding an open house from 3 to 5 p.m. December 15.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News