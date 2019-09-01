Jeanette H. DeBo is celebrating her 90th birthday on Sept. 8, 2019. A family celebration was held Aug. 31, 2019, with Jeanette’s children from South Carolina and Tennessee, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren from Tennessee, Colorado and Georgia all in attendance for her 90th birthday celebration at Short Hills Country Club in East Moline.
Jeanette H. Griffin was born in Moline, on Sept. 8, 1929. She Married Richard DeBo on June 24, 1950, In Moline. Richard passed away in 2015. They had two children, Craig (Kathy) DeBo of Bluffton, S.C., and Cindy Hendrickson of Greeneville, Tenn.; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Jeanette is a member of Bethel United Methodist Church, Moline.