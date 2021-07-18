The family of Margaret Witt-Bentley-Hazlett will host an open house in celebration of her 90th birthday from 1-4pm, Sunday, August 22, 2021, at the Cordova Civic Center, 910 3rd Avenue South, Cordova, IL. Please come and wish Margaret a happy 90th. RSVP: Marge Mann at mannfam@mchsi.com or 309-235-9090. Cards may be sent to Margaret at 22308 157th Avenue North, Cordova, IL 61242
Hazlett Birthday
