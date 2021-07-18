 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hazlett Birthday
0 Comments

Hazlett Birthday

  • 0
Hazlett Birthday

The family of Margaret Witt-Bentley-Hazlett will host an open house in celebration of her 90th birthday from 1-4pm, Sunday, August 22, 2021, at the Cordova Civic Center, 910 3rd Avenue South, Cordova, IL. Please come and wish Margaret a happy 90th. RSVP: Marge Mann at mannfam@mchsi.com or 309-235-9090. Cards may be sent to Margaret at 22308 157th Avenue North, Cordova, IL 61242

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

June Piff
Birthdays

June Piff

June Piff, of Friendship Manor in Rock Island, Illinois, turned 100 on July 7th! She celebrated her birthday at a dinner with her children. An…

Tornquist Birthday
Birthdays

Tornquist Birthday

Dale Tornquist, New Windsor, will celebrate his 95th birthday on July 16 with his family. Dale married Shirley (Milner) Tornquist on August 17…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News