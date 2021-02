Edward Hauman is celebrating his 100th birthday! Born February 15, 1921, in Rock Island, Ed married Esther Hollars and together they had two sons: David and Douglas. Ed worked for the Moline School District as a custodian for many years, retiring in 1983. Ed moved to Bloomington in 2019 to be closer to David. Cards may be sent to Ed at The Myerling, 2218 E. Lincoln Street, Bloomington IL 61701-5910.