Come help us celebrate. We are celebrating the 95th birthday of Harry O. Perez, of Moline, from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 4, 2019, at East End Club in Moline. Friends and family are invited to attend. No gifts please but please bring a food item for St. Mary’s Food Pantry.
Mr. Perez was born Oct. 5, 1924, R.I. Round House in Moline. His children are Desnie M. Leander, Davenport, Steven F. Perez, East Moline, Sandra McKay, Davenport, Dixie Vanasch, East Moline, and Ernie Owens, Benson, Ariz. He has five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren. He was employed at Deere Plow Works. He is a member of St. Mary’s, Moline.