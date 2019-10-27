Gerald “Jerry” Grueber will celebrate his 90th birthday on November 3rd with a family dinner. If you have a special memory to share, he would love to hear from you! Cards and well wishes may be mailed to: Jerry Grueber 3706 Volquardsen Davenport, Iowa 52806 Jerry was born on November 3, 1929 to Herbert & Beulah Grueber in Davenport. He attended Davenport High School and served in the Navy during the Korean War. He married Sally Schlueter on January 26, 1958. They shared 57 years of marriage and many trips to the beach in North Carolina which they enjoyed every spring and fall. Sally passed away in 2015. Jerry retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He still enjoys his daily walks. His dog, Cooper, is always by his side. His children are Martin Grueber and Susan (Chuck) Stanger Jr. His grandchildren are Isabel and Sydney Stanger.
