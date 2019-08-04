Gloria (Larvenz) Kloos will celebrate her 80th birthday on Aug. 6, 2019.
She plans to spend her special day with many of her family members -- husband of nearly 61 years, John; their two children and partners, Mike and Kathy Kloos, and Becky Bernard and Jon Shinbori; grandsons, John and Matthew Kloos; and sister, Susie Goodley. She would be displeased if her beloved sheltie, Sammy, weren’t also included in this announcement.
Gloria began training to get her private pilot’s license in 1968 while Becky was a baby. A year later after getting her pilot’s license, Gloria and John would regularly trade off flying their Ercoupe airplane, often taking Mike and Becky along to fly. She has been an avid motorcyclist for nearly 50 years and to this day can be seen regularly tooling around town on her red Honda scooter. Gloria retired in 1998 from the City of Moline where she was a full-time printer though her first role with the city was that of bookmobile driver. Gloria enjoys spending time with her family and friends, sewing, quilting, riding her scooter, and reading.