Freemont Herring of Moline will celebrate his 90th birthday with and open house from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at VFW 1721, 7th St., Moline. Park in the rear. Please bring your favorite dish to share. Freemont was born in Mechanicsville, Iowa, Aug. 5, 1929.
He married Helen (Carlson) Herring on June 19, 1948. Their children are Linda Regan, Rock Island, George (Rita) Herring, Rock Island, Iona Martin, Moline.
There are nine grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
He is a member of the Forester and was past chief ranger for Court Triumph #1180.