On Sunday, Aug., 25, 2019, Fran Riggs will celebrate her 90th birthday with a family dinner. No gifts please, but congratulation cards may be sent to: 626 S. IL. Street, Geneseo, IL 61254.
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
On Sunday, Aug., 25, 2019, Fran Riggs will celebrate her 90th birthday with a family dinner. No gifts please, but congratulation cards may be sent to: 626 S. IL. Street, Geneseo, IL 61254.
Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.