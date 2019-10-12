A card shower is being held for Eva L. Bull, who will be celebrating her 90th birthday on October 29, 2019
Eva was born October 29, 1929. She married J. Robert Bull on December 19, 1948. He passed away October 15, 2014. They have one daughter; Sheryl Bull, Moline, Illinois.
Eva is a member of Antioch Baptist Church. She is a retired farmer’s wife and is an avid puzzler, afghan maker and awesome pie maker.
To help her commemorate her special day, please send cards and a memory to: 1798 80th Street, Illinois City, IL 61259.