Edward Rudolph Garrett will celebrate his 90th birthday on April 7th. He was born in 1931 in Moline, Illinois and married Barbara A. Gillespie in 1951 in Rock Island. Ed retired from Plumbers Local 25 as a master plumber with 30 years of service, and has worked the family farm for over 50 years. He is a US Navy Korean War veteran. Their children are Robin Weeks, Edward J. (Judy) Garrett, Jeffery Garrett, Randy Garrett, and Jerry (Sue) Garrett; and their grandchildren are Jason (Jennifer) Lofquist, Kyle (Lisa) Garrett, Cameron Garrett, Cory Garrett, Stephanie (Jim) Hampton, Amanda (Joel) Miller, Jake (Ashlee) Garrett, and Tyler Garrett and one grandchild, Joshua Lofquist, is deceased. They also have 8 great-grandchildren. Cards can be sent to Ed at 16929 42nd St W, Milan, IL 61264.