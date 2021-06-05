Duane Smith of Bettendorf, Iowa, formerly of Moline, Illinois will celebrate his 90th birthday on June 11th. He was born in 1931 in rural Mercer County, Illinois and married Carole Needham in 1950 in Viola, Illinois. He retired from Don E. Williams Company with 35 years of service. Their children are Debbie (Mike) Ducey, Linda (Al) Frederiksen, and Jeannie (Paul)Taylor. Their grandchildren include Chrissy ( Ryan) Dieckman, Mike (Stef) Ducey, Matt Frederiksen, Ryan (Melissa) Frederiksen, Danielle (Caleb) Ott, Cassie Barham, John Taylor, Michael Taylor, and Shelby Taylor. They also have 17 great grandchildren. He is a member of First Presbyterian Church in Milan. He would be happy to welcome cards at 3340 Sunburst Drive Bettendorf, Iowa 52722