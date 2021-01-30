Dorothy True

Happy Birthday! Dorothy (Adams) True February 6th Matriarch of The True Tribe Never-ending excellent seamstress, making hundreds of Covid-19 masks Mom of 5 Grandma of 11 Great-grandma of 17 Although we're not able to be with you often, you're always in our hearts. You are loving, resilient, compassionate, faithful, wise, generous and honest. We miss you and love you! Sherrie, Debbie, Tammy, Randy, Tim & families