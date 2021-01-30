 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dorothy True
View Comments

Dorothy True

{{featured_button_text}}
Dorothy True

Happy Birthday! Dorothy (Adams) True February 6th Matriarch of The True Tribe Never-ending excellent seamstress, making hundreds of Covid-19 masks Mom of 5 Grandma of 11 Great-grandma of 17 Although we're not able to be with you often, you're always in our hearts. You are loving, resilient, compassionate, faithful, wise, generous and honest. We miss you and love you! Sherrie, Debbie, Tammy, Randy, Tim & families

View Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Richard "Dick" Moller
Birthdays

Richard "Dick" Moller

Richard “Dick” Moller celebrated his 80th birthday with his immediate family on January 17. Dick graduated from Rock Island High School in 195…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News