Doris Lee celebrated her 100th birthday on August 25, 2023. She was born in Mission, SD the last of 9 children. After completing nurse’s training she married Jack Lee. He died in 1997. They had three children, six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

One of her most joyful and proud accomplishments was her career as a registered nurse, culminating as Director of Nursing at Illini Hospital Silvis

In addition, she loved to travel, especially to Germany where she was a fluent speaker.

The secret to her longevity may be her open heart, acceptance of others and her life of service. She still volunteers as a greeter at her church. In addition, Doris likes everyone to know she is a proud, lifelong Democrat.

To send a card:

1451 20th Ave

Apt 114

East Moline, Il 61244