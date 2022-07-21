The 100th birthday party for Dorance Johnson of Moline will be on July 31st, 3 to 6 p.m., at Riverfront Grill, Rock Island. Dorance requests no gifts. Cards will be appreciated. RSVP to Jan Golz. Dorance was raised in New Windsor and Woodhull, the son of Edwin and Minnie Johnson. He is a veteran of WWII (Army Air Corps). He retired from John Deere. Mr. Johnson has four children: Janice(Gregory) Golz of Rock Island, Georgette(Dave) of Port Charlotte, FL, Marilyn(Michael) King of Murrietta, CA, and Darrl(Kelly) Johnson of Moline. He has 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Dorance has been a member of Faith Lutheran Church, the Viking Club and a founding member of the Quad City Motorcycle Club. Dorance is a lifelong enthusiastic motorcycle hill climbing, winning championships in the USA and Canada. Upon retirement, he enjoyed bicycling, riding the Ragbrai 20 times. He enjoys watching History on TV.
Dorance Johnson
Related to this story
Most Popular
Don Sonneville celebrated his 90th birthday April 5th. A birthday celebration is being held Sunday July 10th from 1-4 PM at Stephen's Park in …
Max Pearce will be celebrating his 90th birthday with an Open House at Harvest Bakery and more on Saturday, July 9th starting at 4:30 in Erie …
Mardelle Aukland - 95th Birthday