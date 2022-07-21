The 100th birthday party for Dorance Johnson of Moline will be on July 31st, 3 to 6 p.m., at Riverfront Grill, Rock Island. Dorance requests no gifts. Cards will be appreciated. RSVP to Jan Golz. Dorance was raised in New Windsor and Woodhull, the son of Edwin and Minnie Johnson. He is a veteran of WWII (Army Air Corps). He retired from John Deere. Mr. Johnson has four children: Janice(Gregory) Golz of Rock Island, Georgette(Dave) of Port Charlotte, FL, Marilyn(Michael) King of Murrietta, CA, and Darrl(Kelly) Johnson of Moline. He has 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Dorance has been a member of Faith Lutheran Church, the Viking Club and a founding member of the Quad City Motorcycle Club. Dorance is a lifelong enthusiastic motorcycle hill climbing, winning championships in the USA and Canada. Upon retirement, he enjoyed bicycling, riding the Ragbrai 20 times. He enjoys watching History on TV.