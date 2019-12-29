Donna (Smet) Irwin
Donna (Smet) Irwin

Donna (Smet) Irwin

Donna (Smet) Irwin will celebrate her 90th birthday on Jan. 4, 2020.

She married John E Irwin on June 25, 1949, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Moline. He passed away on May 11, 2013. Together John and Donna are parents of Marcia Uchtorff of Decatur, Ill., Steve Irwin and John Irwin of Moline and Katy Nichols of Riverview, Fla.; their daughter, Cindy Townley, passed away on Oct. 4, 2014. Donna is the grandmother of 15 children and great-grandmother of 27 children. Donna is retired from Lutheran Hospital Respiratory Therapy Department.

