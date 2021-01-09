Donald Dirck

January 10, 1931, the headline of the Moline newspaper read “Mr. and Mrs. Ira Dirck Parents of Little Son.” Today’s headline is “The Dirck Family Celebrates the 90th Birthday of Donald L. Dirck.” Please join us in celebrating Don’s birthday via Facebook or a card of congratulations sent to 418 Bruce Avenue, Milan, Il. 61264

The Dirck family is celebrating 90 years of blessings. Don married Majorie Ann Reason on June 20, 1954. They reared three sons: Keith (Kim Bigham), Kent (Sophina Ferguson), and Kerry (Danya Eliah). They have 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Don and Marj proudly raised their family in the First United Methodist Church in Rock Island, and then First Church in Moline. They now attend Heritage Church.

One of Don’s and Marj’s greatest joys is their worldly missionary travels after retirement to various countries in Africa and Asia, including China and Russia, sharing the Gospel. Don keeps close contact with friends that they made on their journeys. Don’s heart is in Christ, and he displays Christ’s love to all.