Don Sunneville Jul 14, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Don Sonneville celebrated his 90th birthday April 5th. A birthday celebration is being held Sunday July 10th from 1-4 PM at Stephen's Park in Moline. Family and Friends Welcome. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story