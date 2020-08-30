Dick Frybarger will celebrate his 90th birthday on September 2. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio in 1930. He married the love of his life, Delores Acton in 1955. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on April 16, 2020. Their love created two children, Dr. Saundra L. (Frybarger) Kayne, DVM. She lives and has a veterinarian practice in Carbondale, IL along with her wonderful husband Bill and our three fabulous grandchildren, Maya, Alex, and Sara. He cherished the fond memories of his loving son Douglas who died in a plane crash at the age of 32. Dick retired from Deere & Co in 1992 and continues to enjoy retirement immensely with his many hobbies and playing golf often. He will be celebrating his birthday with his loving family.