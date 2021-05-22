 Skip to main content
Dennis Basala
Dennis Basala

Dennis Basala, Moline, will celebrate his 80th birthday with a family dinner.

Dennis was born May 28, 1941 in Matherville. He graduated from Alleman High School in 1959. He married Reeda Webb, Oct. 27, 1962, at St. Anthony's Church, Matherville.

His children are Joe (Sue), Bettendorf; Susan (Ted), Coal Valley; Ann (Kent), Eldridge; Jennifer (Tom), Milan and Karen (Mark), Preemption. His grandchildren are Austin (Jordan), Rachel, Alex, TJ, Christine, Grace, Kyle and Ryan.

He was employed at Modern Woodman of America, Farmall, and Scott County Courthouse with most work in data processing as a computer programmer/analyst.

