Dean Anderson will be celebrating his 100th birthday, Saturday April 8th, 2023, at Friendship Manor in Rock Island. A reception will be held for friends and family in the activity room from 2:00-4:00. Dean worked for John Deere Wagon Works, Industrial Equipment Works, and Plow Works for 41 years retiring in 1982 as general foreman.

He was an avid traveler visiting all 50 states and many countries. With his late wife Elcna, they joined the Holiday Rambler travel club and became leaders on caravans to Alaska, Guatemala, New England and Russia. His first love is his family. He was a faithful follower of the activities of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren."