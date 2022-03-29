The family of David Baker, East Moline, IL, is requesting a card shower in honor of Dave's 90th birthday on April 4th.A family dinner is planned in his honnor.Dave married Dorothy (Dottie) Newkirk on November 3, 1956 in Connersville, IN.Dave served in the Air Force during the Korean War and retired as a Major from the Air National Guard. He worked as a Transportation Management Specialist at the Rock Island Arsenal, retiring after 22 years.He and Dottie have 2 two children, Gregory (Diane Medearis) Baker and Beth ((Dave) Nowack, two grandsons and three great-grandchildren.Birthday cards can be mailed to: 313 39th Avenue, East Moline, IL 61244.