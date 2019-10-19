Clara Caldwell

Clara Jane Caldwell Is celebrating her 90th birthday on Sunday, 11/10/19 from noon-2 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, 4501-7th Ave., Rock Island. No gifts, please- instead donations to St. John's Food Pantry would be appreciated.
Clara Jane Tovo was born on 12/11/1929. She married John Caldwell on 11/24/48 in Latrobe, PA. Their children are Nathan (Terri Fischer), Christina, and Michael Caldwell. They also have 5 grandchildren: Charity (Guillermo Vazquez), Corrielle, Chiana, Coren Caldwell and Lucas Hood, and 3 great grandchildren: Hayden Caldwell, Ascencion and Miguel Vazquez.
You have free articles remaining.
Clara graduated from California Lutheran College-BA 1970. She is longtime member of AAUW and Church Women United. She also has many years of service with American Cancer Society Relay for Life and Reach for Recovery, and a Rock Island resident since 1975. Clara worked as an Elementary and Preschool teacher in various Calif. and Illinois school districts. She retired in 1994 but continued as a frequent substitute until 2015. She has been a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Rock Island since 1983, WELCA and various committees.