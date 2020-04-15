Claeys 100th Birthday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mrs. Betty (Bailey) Claeys, formerly of Moline, marks her 100th birthday on April 17, 2020.

Mrs. Claeys was born in Moline and graduated from Moline High School. She worked for Modern Woodmen, and later for the Moline School District in its Allendale administrative offices. She was also associated with Arrowhead Ranch, Coal Valley.

Mrs. Claeys is a lifelong member of Bethel Wesley Methodist Church, Moline.

In the early 1970s, she and her husband relocated to Arizona for his health. She now lives in a senior apartment complex in a suburb of Phoenix. She is a member of the Willowbrook Methodist Church in Sun City, AZ.

Mrs. Claeys' celebration with her family has been postponed due to preventative secure sheltering guidance.

Cards are welcome to:

Mrs. Betty Claeys

Sierra Winds Senior Community

17300 N. 88th Ave.

Peoria, AZ 85382