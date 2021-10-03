Cathelyn 95th Birthday

Berniece Cathelyn, 620 Olivia Drive #152, Geneseo observed her 95th birthday on September 27. Her husband Wilbur Cathelyn is deceased.
She was last employed at Hammond-Henry Hospital in Geneseo retiring in 2003. She is a member of St. Anthony Church, Atkinson.
Her family includes Carolyn & Ron VanOpdorp & Lynn & Pam Cathelyn all of Atkinson. She has five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter.
Two sons, David and Richard Cathelyn, two granddaughters, Tammy and Tiffany Cathelyn and great-grandson, Carter Yackley are deceased.