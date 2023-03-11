HAPPY 90TH BIRTHDAY WISHES Carol Edwards a native of Geneseo will celebrate her 90th Birthday on Monday March 20th, 2023. She will be celebrating her Birthday with a gathering of 4 generations of loving family members. Carol enjoys participating in activities at Hillcrest Home and using her iPad to catch up on news, playing games, and connecting with family & friends around the country. If you would like to wish Carol a Happy Birthday, please send a card to: Carol Edwards C/O Hillcrest Home14688 Illinois Highway 82Geneseo IL 61254