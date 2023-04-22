Carl Palmer celebrates his 95th birthday with an open house from 1:30-4:30, Sunday, May 7th at his home 1102 S. High, Port Byron.
Carl was born May 11, 1928. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He graduated from the University of Iowa in Civil Engineering. He worked for IA-IL Gas & Electric Co. then joined Missman, Inc. He became a partner at Missman’s until he retired in 1994. He then worked as a privite Consultant.
He married Bette Bentley from Seco Ky. Carl and Bette raised 4 children: Tara McKay, Randy Palmer, Dirk Palmer, and Kelli McKay. Bette, Kelli and Grandson Dustin have passed away. He has 9 Grandchildren, 10 Great Grandchildren.
Carl has been active in his community, Village of Port Byron, Port Byron United Methodist, River Cities Rotery and Port Byron Historical Society.
No gifts just well wishes.