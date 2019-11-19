{{featured_button_text}}
Kenneth (Bud) Bell celebrated his 90th birthday with family at the cabin in Minnesota. There was also a family dinner at Johnnies Italian Steakhouse in Moline.

Bud was born September 21, 1929 to Ray and Rose Bell. Bud married Delores (Dodie) in Oakland, California in 1952. He is a Navy veteran serving during the Korean conflict. He was employed at John Deere Harvester in East Moline, retiring after 40 years of service as a toolmaker.

Bud has 3 children, Vicki (Greg) Krouth of Preemption, David and Althea Bell, California, and Sheryl (Jay) Carlson of Sequim Washington.

There are 5 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

Bud and Dodie reside in East Moline.

