BRUMMET BIRTHDAYS

The family of Roger and Pat Brummet, Geneseo, is requesting a card shower in honor of Roger's 90th birthday on March 20 and Pat's 85th birthday on March 25, 2022. A family dinner is also planned in their honor. Roger and Pat were married on September 6, 1958, at St. Malachy's Catholic Church, Geneseo. Roger served in the Army during the Korean War. He retired from Natural Gas Pipeline, Geneseo, in 1987. Pat was a homemaker and supported their children in outside activities. They were blessed with three children: Ron (Sara) Brummet, Port Byron; Rita (Rick) Franks, Geneseo; and Robert Brummet, Geneseo. They have two grandchildren, Ryan Brummet, Verona WI and Amanda Brummet, Wewahitchka FL, as well as one great granddaughter, Marilyn. Cards of congratulations can be mailed to: 642 East Wells Street, Geneseo IL 61254.