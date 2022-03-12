 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BRUMMET BIRTHDAYS

  • 0
brummet pic1

The family of Roger and Pat Brummet, Geneseo, is requesting a card shower in honor of Roger's 90th birthday on March 20 and Pat's 85th birthday on March 25, 2022. A family dinner is also planned in their honor. Roger and Pat were married on September 6, 1958, at St. Malachy's Catholic Church, Geneseo. Roger served in the Army during the Korean War. He retired from Natural Gas Pipeline, Geneseo, in 1987. Pat was a homemaker and supported their children in outside activities. They were blessed with three children: Ron (Sara) Brummet, Port Byron; Rita (Rick) Franks, Geneseo; and Robert Brummet, Geneseo. They have two grandchildren, Ryan Brummet, Verona WI and Amanda Brummet, Wewahitchka FL, as well as one great granddaughter, Marilyn. Cards of congratulations can be mailed to: 642 East Wells Street, Geneseo IL 61254.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News