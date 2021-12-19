Bozeman 90th Birthday

Loyd O. Bozeman will celebrate his 90th
birthday with a family celebration on
December 26th, 2021. Birthday wishes may be
sent to 1047 55th St., New Boston, IL 61272.
Loyd Bozeman was born December 26, 1931,
in Beaverton, AL. He married Ruth Ann Olson
on May 5, 1957.
Loyd’s children are Kimberly Bozeman, Sandra
(Scott) Rundall, and Diane (Andy) Woods.
His 10 grandchildren are Jim Atkinson, Chris
Bozeman, Joe Atkinson, Steve Ash, Lindsay
Atkinson, Jeff Ash, Jenna Atkinson, Alex
Woods, Tanner Woods, and Jackson Woods.
Loyd’s 10 great-grandchildren are Adriana,
Elisia, Mia, Cameron, Zachery, Remy, Jameson,
Metztli, Yelitza, and Olin.
Loyd enjoys spending time with family,
hunting, raising and training hunting dogs, car