 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by DuTrac Community Credit Union
Bozeman 90th Birthday
0 Comments

Bozeman 90th Birthday

  • 0
Bozeman 90th Birthday

Loyd O. Bozeman will celebrate his 90th

birthday with a family celebration on

December 26th, 2021. Birthday wishes may be

sent to 1047 55th St., New Boston, IL 61272.

Loyd Bozeman was born December 26, 1931,

in Beaverton, AL. He married Ruth Ann Olson

on May 5, 1957.

Loyd’s children are Kimberly Bozeman, Sandra

(Scott) Rundall, and Diane (Andy) Woods.

His 10 grandchildren are Jim Atkinson, Chris

Bozeman, Joe Atkinson, Steve Ash, Lindsay

Atkinson, Jeff Ash, Jenna Atkinson, Alex

Woods, Tanner Woods, and Jackson Woods.

Loyd’s 10 great-grandchildren are Adriana,

Elisia, Mia, Cameron, Zachery, Remy, Jameson,

Metztli, Yelitza, and Olin.

Loyd enjoys spending time with family,

hunting, raising and training hunting dogs, car

racing and Alabama Crimson Tide football.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News