Beverly Hawkins

Bev Hawkins is celebrating her 90th birthday with an open house from 1:00 to 3:00 PM, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at the Senior Center, 637- 17th Ave., East Moline.
Beverly Ostrowski was born Nov. 7th 1929 in Moline. She graduated from St. Ann Grade School in 1944 and she graduated from UTHS in 1948. She married Howard “Lucky” Hawkins on Nov. 6, 1948 in St. Anne. He is deceased.
They have 3 children: Bob (Janetta), Rapids City; Tom (deceased); and Mary (Gary) Jones, Coal Valley. They also have 8 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.
She still lives in the house that she and Lucky built in 1954 in East Moline. She has been a member of St. Anne Catholic Church in East Moline for 80 years.
Please, no gifts!