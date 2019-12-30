Happy 90th Birthday, Betty Wesolowski.
Betty was born January 7, 1930.
She is retired from Union Federal Savings & Loan.
Her daughters, Sherry and Terry are holding an Open House on January 11, 2020 from 1-4 at Crosstown Square in Silvis where she resides.
