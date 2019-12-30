You are the owner of this article.
Betty Wesolowski
Betty Wesolowski

Betty Wesolowski pic

Happy 90th Birthday, Betty Wesolowski.

Betty was born January 7, 1930.

She is retired from Union Federal Savings & Loan.

Her daughters, Sherry and Terry are holding an Open House on January 11, 2020 from 1-4 at Crosstown Square in Silvis where she resides.

