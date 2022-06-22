Betty Gryp

An open house in honor of Betty’s 90th birthday, will be held on Sunday June 26th from 2-4 at Christ the King Catholic Church - St. Francis Hall, 3209 60th St. Moline, IL 61265. Betty Jane was born to Sarah and Cyriel Provoost on June 21, 1932. She had 1 sister, Darlene Samelson. Betty was part of Alleman High School’s first graduating class in 1950. She married Rene Gryp on May 26, 1951. Betty retired from the Rock Island Arsenal after 30 years of service. She is a member of Christ the King Catholic Church. Betty is very proud of her family, two sons Dennis (Vickie) and Gary (Nancy), 9 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren she also has a special niece Becky (Frank) Cruse.