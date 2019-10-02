Bette (Nass) VanDeGenachte of Kewanee will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house from 3-8 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Flemish American Club in Kewanee. VanDeGenachte was born on October 25, 1929 in Neponset. Her husband Francis is deceased. She worked at Case IH until retiring in 1990.
Her children are: Ray, Barb (Paul) Clark, Rick (Cindy) of Kewanee, Jeane Tucker of Canton City, CO., and Sandy (Dave) Kaiser of Annawan. She has 16 Grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.