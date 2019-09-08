Bessie McGaughy

The family would like to honor Bessie with a card shower. Cards and memories may be sent to 405 S E 13th Ave., Unit 285, Aledo, IL 61231.
Bessie is an avid Cub fan, still plays cards and bowled for 55 years. Ms. McGaughy also taught at Winola Junior High School in New Windsor for 32 years.
Bessie married Charles William (Bill) McGaughy in Stanford, Ill., on June 12, 1937; he died in 1989. The couple has two children, Jackie McGaughy, Lakewood, Colo., and James (Jeanine) McGaughy, Orion; and three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.