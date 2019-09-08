{{featured_button_text}}
Beatrice DeBrabander

Beatrice (Bea) DeBrabander of Rock Island will turn 90 on Monday, October 7, 2019. She is celebrating with a family dinner. She married Leroy (Lee) DeBrabander on April 23, 1955They have one daughter, Karen (Ken) Tollenaer, and four grandchildren, Jeremy Schrader, Zacary (Mili) Schrader, Jacob (Elysia) Schrader, and Hannah (Tyler) Allison. They also have four great-grandchildren. Please send cards to: 4226 26th Ave., Rock Island, IL 61201.

