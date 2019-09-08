Beatrice (Bea) DeBrabander of Rock Island will turn 90 on Monday, October 7, 2019. She is celebrating with a family dinner. She married Leroy (Lee) DeBrabander on April 23, 1955They have one daughter, Karen (Ken) Tollenaer, and four grandchildren, Jeremy Schrader, Zacary (Mili) Schrader, Jacob (Elysia) Schrader, and Hannah (Tyler) Allison. They also have four great-grandchildren. Please send cards to: 4226 26th Ave., Rock Island, IL 61201.
Beatrice DeBrabander
- Marry Millington
- Updated
Marry Millington
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Print Ads
Ad Vault
featured
Construction