Arno Panicucci

Arno attended Grant Elementary, Coolidge junior high and the old Moline high school graduating in January 1951. In May 1953 he married his high school sweetheart, Vivian Alftine. They raised 5 boys (Gordon, Alan, David, Curtis, Paul) and were married for 67 years. After serving in the Army in Panama, he graduated from Augustana College in 1958. Arno retired from Zimmer and Francescon in Moline, the worked 20 years as a tour guide at the John Deere Pavilion.