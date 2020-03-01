Anna Staelens

Happy Birthday Annie!
Anna Mae Staelens will celebrate her 90th birthday on March 13, 2020, with a family dinner.
She married Vernon Staelens on Aug. 31, 1968, in Rock Island. She worked at Petersens Harned Von Maur, for seven years in Davenport. She retired from the Rock Island Arsenal in 1988 after 20 years. She is a member of the East End Club, Moline YMCA, and a former member of Vikings club Moline.
She has three stepchildren, Cindi Tsaboukos, San Jose, Calif., Kimberly Halsey, Inyerness, Fla., and Vicki Hockaday (deceased). She has six stepgrandchildren and eight stepgreat-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to 2639 40th Ave., Moline, IL 61265.