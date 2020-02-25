Anna Staelens 90th Birthday

Happy Birthday Annie!
Anna Mae Staelens will celebrate her 90th birthday on March 13, 2020 with a family dinner.
She married Vernon Staelens on August 31st 1968 in Rock Island, Illinois. She worked at Petersons Harred Von Maur, Davenport, IA. She retired from the Rock Island Arsenal in 1988 after 20 years. She is a member of the East End Club, Moline YMCA and a former member of Vikings club Moline.
She has 3 step children: Cindi Tsaboukos, San Jose, CA, Kimberly Halsey, Inyerness, FL and Vicki Hockaday (deceased). She has 6 step-grandchildren and 8 step-great- grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to 2639 40th Ave., Moline, IL 61265.