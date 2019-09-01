Andy Zeglin Jr. is celebrating his 80th birthday! On Sept. 7, 1939, Andy was born to Doloris and Andy Zeglin Sr. He is the eldest of five children. In 1959 he married Lynn Bartholomew. They have three loving children. We wish to invite all of his family and friends as we celebrate his big day! Weenie Roast Open House Saturday 9/7 from noon until 4 p.m. For more information, contact Janice Casper at 309-292-0617 or email J.casper1@mchsi.com.
Andy Zeglin
