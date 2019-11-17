Amy Enright celebrated her 105th birthday on November 17, 2019. Family and friends held a birthday celebration for her last Sunday on her birthday.
Amy Reisenbigler united in marriage with Raymond Enright in Erie, IL on February 8, 1937. He has since passed away. Their children are: Mary Avery, South Dakota; Bud Enright (Deceased) (Karen Anderson); Margaret (Mark) Dorbeck, Moline; Karen Adams, Erie; Richard Enright (Deceased) (Debra). The couple also have 13 grandchildren and 37 and 3 great-grandchildren.
Amy enjoys gardening, helping with charities, watching sports, reading her bible and newspaper, and spending time with her family. She is a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church.