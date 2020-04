Alvin was born on April 24, 1930 in Solon, Iowa. He married his wife, Ruth, on December 28, 1957 in Messena, Iowa. Their children are John of Moline, Mary Jane of Des Moines, Michael of Tyler, Texas, and Thomas of Washington DC. The couple also have seven grandchildren. Alvin retired in 1993, and he and his wife are members of Christ the King Church, Moline.