Alvin Klouda Birthday
View Comments

Alvin Klouda Birthday

{{featured_button_text}}
Alvin Klouda Pic

Alvin Edward Klouda celebrated his 90th birthday on April 24, 2020. A family dinner will be held on December 24, 2020 in Moline. No gifts, please.

Alvin was born on April 24, 1930 in Solon, IA. He married his wife, Ruth, on December 28, 1957 in Messena, IA. Their children are John, Moline; Mary Jane, Des Moines; Michael, Tyler TX; and Thomas, Washington DC. The couple also have seven grandchildren. Alvin retired in 1993, and he and his wife are members of Christ the King Church, Moline.

View Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Betty Claeys
Birthdays

Betty Claeys

  • Updated

Mrs. Betty (Bailey) Claeys, formerly of Moline, marks her 100th birthday on April 17, 2020.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News