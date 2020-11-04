Alphonse Meirhaeghe will celebrate his 90th birthday on November 27, 2020. He was born November 27, 1930, to Ann (Bleyaert) and Leon Meirhaeghe in Moline, Illinois. He married Patricia VanHoutte on April 7, 1951. She died in 1990. He later married Ann Louise Minder on June 5, 1993. She died in 2009.Alphonse and Pat had four children, Vicki (Jay) McVietty, Denis (Lynn) Meirhaeghe, Mark (deceased) (Cindy) Meirhaeghe, and Joe (Linda) Meirhaeghe. He has 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Alphonse farmed in the Alpha, Ophiem and Woodhull areas, retiring in 1993. He is a member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Woodhull. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, no public celebration will occur. Please help Alphonse celebrate his 90th birthday by sending cards to 249 E 6th Street, Woodhull, IL 61490.