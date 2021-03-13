 Skip to main content
Alice Edna Titus Buckley
Alice Edna Titus Buckley

A life well lived! Alice Edna Titus Buckley Celebrates 100 years on March 13th, 2021.

The oldest of 15 children born to Maude and Joe Titus. She helped raise many of her siblings. Blessed with 4 girls and 1 boy, all of them adore her energy and love of life, family, and friends. She never sits still until time to sleep. Family tree, facebook, zoom, quilting, crocheting, knitting, cards, dice, playing organ. We honor you today and always. Love Peggy, Dixie, Sonja, Wendy, Lanny, grands, great grands, and great great grands.

