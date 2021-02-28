 Skip to main content
90th Birthday James Hartzell
90th Birthday James Hartzell

90th Birthday James Hartzell

Happy 90th birthday

James Hartzell was born on March 8, 1931 along with his twin sister Patricia Hartzell Anderson. Jim married Jeanne Buck and they had six children. Jim also has 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Jim is retired from John Deere Harvester. Since Jeanne's passing in April 2020 he has resided with his daughter at 1460 25th Ave, Moline. On Saturday, March 6, from 2-4 there will be a drive-by parade at the 25th Ave address. Jim will be celebrating with a family dinner at a later date. If you would like to send a card it can be mailed to the above address.

