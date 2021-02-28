100th Birthday Margaret Hasty

Margaret Hasty will be celebrating her 100th birthday with her family on March 6th. Margaret was born on March 6th, 1921 to Pardon and Beulah Johnson in Andalusia, IL. Margaret attended nurses training at Moline Public Hospital until her marriage to Edward J. Hasty on September 8th, 1941. Ed and Margaret were founders of Hasty’s Service Inc., serving the Quad-Cities for over 50 years. Her beloved Edward passed in 1997. Margaret is a great woman of faith and a charter member of Elim Covenant Church in Moline. Margaret is the mother/grandmother of Jim Hasty (Renee) Indian Lake, SC and Beverly (Loras) Hart, Leclaire,IA., 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. The family is honoring Margaret with a card party. If you would like to send a card to Margaret here is the address: