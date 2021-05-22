Bill & Irma Hawotte and Cynthia Sue Bolen Hawotte

The family of Bill and Irma Hawotte and Cynthia Sue Bolen Hawotte invite you to a celebration of life. Our parents and sister have passed this year and we were unable to gather in the usual manner to say goodbye. There will be cake and coffee on May 30th at Hope United Church of Christ in Moline from 1:00 to 3:00 to honor them. We would welcome your presence at this time to remember them. COVID restrictions will apply.