 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bill & Irma Hawotte and Cynthia Sue Bolen Hawotte
0 comments

Bill & Irma Hawotte and Cynthia Sue Bolen Hawotte

  • 0
Hawotte

The family of Bill and Irma Hawotte and Cynthia Sue Bolen Hawotte invite you to a celebration of life. Our parents and sister have passed this year and we were unable to gather in the usual manner to say goodbye. There will be cake and coffee on May 30th at Hope United Church of Christ in Moline from 1:00 to 3:00 to honor them. We would welcome your presence at this time to remember them. COVID restrictions will apply.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Mary & John Farrell
Anniversaries

Mary & John Farrell

Mary and John Farrell celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 15, 2021. They were married on May 15, 2971 at St. Marceline Catholic C…

Lee Schenck
Birthdays

Lee Schenck

Lee Schenck Happy 80th Birthday! We Love You More. Enjoy your SPECIAL day! Blow out your candles and make a SPECIAL WISH! May this be the BEST…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News