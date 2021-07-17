 Skip to main content
William & Emily Raes
The children of William and Emily Raes happily announce their parents' 50th Wedding Anniversary. Bill and Emily (Wells) were united in marriage on July 17th, 1971 at Zion Lutheran Church in Edgington, Illinois by Pastor Stuebe. They met in Orion, Illinois on July 17th, 1970. Their song is "One Summer Night" by the Danleers. They have 3 children, Jennifer, William Jr. (Tiffany), Wes Sr. (Jessie), 6 grandchildren, Dustin (Brittany), Haley (Mike), Cody, Wesley Jr., Jordan and William. They are also blessed with 2 great-grandchildren, Aurora and Cora. Bill is retired from J.I. Case/New Holland in East Moline, Illinois. Emily is retired from Villa Montessori School in Moline, Illinois. Their children will be hosting a celebration in their honor on July 24th.

